US Accuses Iran Of ‘Violating Nuclear Deal’ Before Deal Even Existed!

According to the White House Iran has now perfected time travel!

The US accused the Islamic Republic of violating the 2015 nuclear deal before the agreement even existed.

The newly-appointed White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Monday that, “There is little doubt that even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms”

RT reports: With the confusing wording, Grisham appears to suggest Tehran was so determined to spurn international nuclear etiquette that it had actually warped time for the express purpose of violating the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. The US itself pulled out of the deal last May, reimposing even stricter sanctions on Iran than those that previously existed, despite Iran’s internationally certified compliance with the terms of the deal – but the Trump administration keeps demanding Tehran’s adherence to the agreement through saber-rattling communiques.

Twitter users had a field day with “Schrodinger’s Iran Deal,” as one person called it.

White House on Iran and the nuclear deal, which we, not they, broke: "There is little doubt that even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms." Did no one ask the authors how even the nefarious Iranians could violate a deal that didn't exist yet? — Mitchell Plitnick 🔥 (@MJPlitnick) July 1, 2019