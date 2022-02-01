Uri Geller Warns NASA To Prepare For ‘Mass Alien Invasion’

Spoon bender and TV psychic Uri Geller has warned NASA to prepare for an imminent alien invasion.

75-year-old Geller predicts that there aliens are preparing for a mass landing after scientists found a huge energy source 4,000 light years away.

According to the Daily Star, Geller said that humans may have stumbled upon the chit-chat of ‘superior’ beings from outer space and believes that means that they are heading our way.

Daily record reports: He announced on Instagram : “A team mapping radio waves in the universe has discovered something unusual that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour and it’s unlike anything astronomers have seen before.

“No doubt in my mind that this is connected to alien intelligence way way superior than ours.

“Start deciphering their messages! They are preparing us for a mass landing soon! #nasa #hoova #spectra #spectra #aliens.’’

Scientists said they have never seen anything like the ‘spooky’ new phenomenon before.

They believe it could be a neutron star or white dwarf – collapsed cores of stars – with an ultra-powerful magnetic field known as a ‘magnetar’.

Astrophysicist Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker, from Curtin University in Australia, said: “This object was appearing and disappearing over a few hours during our observations.

“That was completely unexpected.

“It was kind of spooky for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.

“And it’s really quite close to us — about 4,000 light years away. It’s in our galactic backyard.’’

She said she believes it is an ‘ultra-long period magnetar’.

“It’s a type of slowly spinning neutron star that has been predicted to exist theoretically,’’ she said.

“But nobody expected to directly detect one like this because we didn’t expect them to be so bright.

“Somehow it’s converting magnetic energy to radio waves much more effectively than anything we’ve seen before.’’