Uri Geller Claims He Helped Boris Johnson Win UK Election With A ‘Blessed’ Spoon

Uri Geller has claimed that he influenced Boris Johnson’s landslide victory – by giving him a spoon ‘energised’ with ‘mind positivity’

The spoon bending psychic said he had ‘blessed’ this spoon with positive energy” as part of a strategy to ensure that Jeremy Corbyn did NOT end up as Prime Minister

Met with #borisjohnson's team, gave @BorisJohnson a spoon which belonged to Golda Meir. I energised this spoon with #PositiveEnergy as part of my strategy with the #mindpower of the #UK public to ensure that #JeremyCorbyn did NOT end up as #primeminister! https://t.co/zK252H9RhO — Uri Geller (@TheUriGeller) December 16, 2019

The Sun reports: Taking to Facebook, Uri revealed his “crucial” role helped propel Mr Johnson to victory – and left Jeremy Corbyn reeling over Labour’s worst election defeat since 1935.

Uri posted a video of his bizarre blessing ritual to Facebook on Monday, ensuring the public that the ritual blessing was “no joke”.

The Tel Aviv-born psychic wrote: “I met with members of Boris Johnson’s team – and gave them a spoon to be presented to Boris Johnson which belonged to Golda Meir, fourth Prime Minister of Israel.

“I had energised this spoon with positive energy, as part of my strategy, along with the mind power of the UK public, to ensure that Jeremy Corbyn did NOT end up as Prime Minister!

“This is no joke, this is real! My energy and the energy of the people of the UK ensured Boris Johnson’s landslide victory, and kept Jeremy away from No.10!”

The self-styled mind-bender, who was investigated for his “abilities” in the 1970’s, previously said he would use “telepathic powers” to stop Corbyn from becoming the next Prime Minister at the start of this year.

And on the topic of Brexit, Uri endorsed Mr Johnson’s plan to exit the EU – hailing him as “the best thing for the UK right now”.

His post continued: “By the way – I haven’t forgotten about #brexit, I’ve been working on this continually, and despite what many may think, I believe that Boris Johnson as #PM is the very best thing for the UK right now concerning Brexit. You will come to understand what I mean in time.”

His vow comes after he promised to use his psychic powers to “stop Brexit” in March.