Unvaxxed TikTokers Are Calling Themselves ‘Purebloods’ – MSM Outraged

The youth of America have finally had enough of Covid authoritarianism, much to the outrage of the mainstream media.

From VICE, “Unvaccinated TikTokers Are Calling Themselves ‘Purebloods'”:

The phrase was popularized by J.K. Rowling’s villain Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series as a way to distinguish between those with “pure” wizard ancestry and everyone else […]

The new “pureblood” trend seems to have gotten a big boost from conservative TikToker influencer Lyndsey Marie in a post shared last week replete with hashtags like #harrypotter, #pureblood, and #unvaccinated.

“From now on, I refuse to be referred to as ‘unvaccinated,'” she declared. “I want everyone to now call me Pureblood.”

The video has since racked up nearly 250,000 views and Lyndsey Marie is now promising her followers that a line of “pureblood” merch (which will feature an image of a lion and the text, “PUREBLOOD; Unmasked, Unvaxxed, Unafraid.”)

[…] Some have incorporated zombie-like filters, others have embellished their captions with the droplet of blood emoji, and one user, Leeannstar23, took the analogy a step further.

“In like five, ten years, maybe less, all the people who are unvaccinated —we’re gonna be hunted,” she warns. “It’s gonna be like ‘Resident Evil.’ We’re gonna be the antidote, because everyone else is fucked, and we’re gonna be the only ones with pure blood.”

Information Liberation reports: In related news…

From RTL, “Unvaccinated semen is the next bitcoin” (as translated by Google):

[I]n the forums of the Internet platform Reddit, the rumor is spread that the value of the semen of unvaccinated men will soon increase immeasurably. Social media users coined the phrase: “Unvaccinated semen is the new bitcoin”. A meme was born, which some blogs and media with ironic-critical reports, but also many conspiracy theorists, have taken up. […] The “theory” is not complicated: Since – in the parallel universe of some lateral-thinking corona deniers – vaccinated men will soon be mostly dead, sick or sterile, the sperm of unvaccinated men is needed to ensure the continued existence of humanity. The demand and the price would shoot up. In some of the corresponding posts on Twitter and elsewhere, false reports and fantasies from the Corona context overlap with other apocalyptic conspiracy narratives. Above all, the notion, widespread among cryptocurrency fans, that the global economic and financial system is on the verge of collapse, keeps popping up. As a precaution for the end times, some Twitter users are now advising Bitcoin and frozen sperm. “Unvaccinated semen is gold. Fill your freezers,” tweeted one.

Good things come to those who wait!