Unvaccinated Schoolchildren in Germany Can Now Be Bullied by Teachers To ‘Encourage’ Compliance

Schoolchildren in Germany can now be bullied by teachers and classmates if they have not recieved the vaccination.

Yes, really.

The cruel new rules, widely reported on by German media outlets, were explained by journalist Alex Story.

“It’s essentially about the ritual humiliation of children who are asked to go to the front of the class and state their vaccination status daily,” Story told GB News.

'The ritual humiliation of children [in Germany] who are asked to go to the front of the class and state their vaccination status daily, those who are vaccinated are applauded.'



“Those who are vaccinated are applauded, those who are not have to explain why they’re not,” Story continued, warning that such cruel treatment “should raise an alarm bell” for those in favor of mandatory vaccines.

Summit.news reports: Story also described how authorities in Germany are rolling out wristbands for people to go shopping, with those who haven’t properly complied by getting jabbed and following other rules being banned from being able to go shopping “across a multitude of stores.”

The journalist also related a story that is “more reminiscent of 1930’s Germany,” namely how coffee shops in Berlin started giving out coffees for free in support of the unvaccinated, only to have corporate media outlets launch a demonization campaign against them.

As we explain in the video below, Germany appears to have completely forgotten its authoritarian past and is now pursuing discriminatory policies that wouldn’t have looked out of place during early days of the Third Reich.