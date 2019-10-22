‘Unprecedented’: Justin Trudeau Rudely Interrupts Opponent To Deliver Victory Speech

Justin Trudeau’s election campaign has been dogged by scandals and that theme continued on election night when the Liberal leader jumped on stage and interrupted his main rival in order to deliver a victory speech.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was still addressing his supporters when Trudeau, in an “unprecedented” move, decided to begin his victory speech, forcing news networks to switch attention to him.

Polite Canadians are “shocked” and mystified” by Trudeau’s rudeness.

Trudeau’s Liberals managed to retain in power in Canada after winning 157 seats of 338 and forming a minority government, according to Elections Canada.

Even though the result put the Liberal party far short of the 170 seats needed for a majority government, Trudeau was impatient to make his triumphant appearance and ignored the usual etiquette.

While Conservative rival Andrew Scheer was giving a speech thanking his supporters, Trudeau walked on stage, breaking into Scheer’s speech, forcing news networks to switch all attention to him.

Some anchors said they and their studio guests were “shocked” and “mystified” with Trudeau’s move. Global News’ anchor called Trudeau’s move “unprecedented” and explained the network was forced to switch to Trudeau simply because he got more votes.

CTV’s news anchor said: “It’s very unorthodox for one leader to start talking while another leader is still talking.” The channel later had to screen Andrew Scheer’s speech from where they had interrupted it so they could cross to Trudeau.

Trudeau was elected prime minister in 2015 with a reputation for political correctness and leftist values. Soon after taking office he enjoyed an approval rating of 63% and was considered an international liberal golden boy by the mainstream media.

However, Trudeau’s popularity nosedived during his term, resulting in nearly two-thirds of Canadians saying they disapprove of his performance before the 2019 election.

Trudeau’s blackface scandal, in which multiple photos and videos surfaced of him wearing racist blackface makeup in the 1990s, as well as his handling of a corporate corruption case, contributed to his falling popularity.

Trudeau’s opponents also pointed out that he is a hypocrite, as he had been unsuccessful in delivering probably his main electoral promise – fighting climate change – after it emerged Canada dumped tons of plastic in the Philippines and that the Prime Minister himself was the only candidate to use two planes during electoral campaign.