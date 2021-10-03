‘Unprecedented Evil’: 3,200 Catholic Priests Found Guilty of Running Huge Pedophile Ring

Over 3,200 Catholic priests are guilty of running a massive pedophile ring in France, a shocking new investigation has found.

The pedophile priests raped tens of thousands of children in France over the course of a few decades, the head of an independent inquiry has revealed.

The independent commission led by former vice president of the Council of State Jean-Marc Sauve was set up by the Catholic Church in 2018 to study child rape within the church. After conducting an extensive investigation, the commission, known by its acronym CIASE, is set to deliver a scathing 2,500-page report on Tuesday.

Sauve told reporters his team had found a whopping 3,200 pedophile priests and other church members who routinely raped children since 1950. He added that the number was “a minimum estimate.”

“The most terrible thing for me was to see the most absolute of evils – an attack on the physical and mental integrity of children – which is to say a work of death perpetrated by people whose mission was to bring life and salvation.“

“Between the 1950s and the 1970s, the church was completely indifferent to the victims. They didn’t exist, the suffering of children was ignored,” Sauve told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

Rt.com reports: Europe 1 radio cited sources saying that the estimated number of potential victims mentioned in the report will be well over 100,000. This is 10 times higher than the previous estimate put forward by the commission in March.

The Catholic Church across the world has been rocked by numerous high-profile cases involving the sexual abuse of minors by priests in recent decades.

The Vatican toughened its laws against sex offenders in the clergy this year in response to a 2020 independent report finding that senior church officials had failed to act on reports of crimes against children in the past.