Unmasked Stacey Abrams Quietly DELETES Photo Showing Herself Surrounded by Masked Children

Disgraced Democrat Stacey Abrams quietly deleted a photograph that show her sitting – unmasked – while surrounded by dozens of masked school children.

The photo was taken at Glennwood School in Atlanta and posted to Abram’s social media pages on Friday.

“Spending time with Glennwood’s amazing students, faculty and staff ranks as spectacular, delightful and outstanding,” Abrams boasted on Twitter.

Abrams could be seen in the photo grinning while miserable masked children sat around her.

Yet another picture of an unmasked Democrat surrounded by masked children. This is at a Decatur, Georgia elementary school, where they have a district-wide mask mandate. #gapol #UnmaskOurKids https://t.co/36NRJkNmhV pic.twitter.com/GU7DgL2nIA — Kelley K 😀 * covid-georgia.com (@KelleyKga) February 5, 2022

For anyone thinking she was only maskless for this photo op, she was maskless in all the photos from the original tweet. Since she deleted the tweet, here they are: pic.twitter.com/huXWHVZRRW — Kelley K 😀 * covid-georgia.com (@KelleyKga) February 5, 2022

Toddstarnes.com reports: Dr. Holly Brookins, the principal of the school, also deleted a photograph of the moment — as did the Glennwood PTA.

“Extraordinary way to kick off the 3rd annual African-American Read-in at Glennwood and Black History Month,” the principal wrote.

Rules for thee, but not for me. That’s the motto of the Democrat Party.