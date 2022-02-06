Unmasked Stacey Abrams Quietly DELETES Photo Showing Herself Surrounded by Masked Children

February 6, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Stacey Abrams deletes photo showing herself unmasked surrounded by masked children
Disgraced Democrat Stacey Abrams quietly deleted a photograph that show her sitting – unmasked – while surrounded by dozens of masked school children.

The photo was taken at Glennwood School in Atlanta and posted to Abram’s social media pages on Friday.

“Spending time with Glennwood’s amazing students, faculty and staff ranks as spectacular, delightful and outstanding,” Abrams boasted on Twitter.

Abrams could be seen in the photo grinning while miserable masked children sat around her.

Toddstarnes.com reports: Dr. Holly Brookins, the principal of the school, also deleted a photograph of the moment — as did the Glennwood PTA.

“Extraordinary way to kick off the 3rd annual African-American Read-in at Glennwood and Black History Month,” the principal wrote.

Rules for thee, but not for me. That’s the motto of the Democrat Party.

