Unlimited Immigration: Biden Says It’s ‘Bizarre’ To Suggest US Has Limited Capacity For Migrants

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden says it is “absolutely bizarre” to suggest a limit on immigration to the U.S.

Campaigning inside a Chinese restaurant in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the former Vice President said “Folks, look — the idea that there’s some limitation on the capacity of anyone who — on the immigrants in this country is absolutely bizarre! It’s absolutely bizarre.”

Biden has promised to dramatically expand immigration to America if elected president.

Breitbart report: Biden, speaking to a packed crowd inside the Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant on the eve of the next Democratic debate, addressed members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, urging them to turn out the vote ahead of Saturday’s caucuses.

Last month, the AAPI Victory Fund super PAC endorsed Biden for president, citing his ability to defeat President Donald Trump and his experience working with immigrant communities from South Asia, East Asia and the Pacific generally.

Though the AAPI immigrant community is politically diverse, it has trended Democratic in recent years.

Last year, Breitbart News reported, another local AAPI organization in Las Vegas expressed opposition to President Trump’s proposed merit-based system for legal immigration.

On Tuesday, Biden promised, if elected, to allow family reunification visas.

“We should be able to increase, to three million people, the people who could come for family reunification. Period, period, period, period.”

He called the idea that the U.S. could not “reunite” more families “absolutely bizarre.”

Biden also reminded his audience that Latinos were not the only beneficiaries of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which applied to those brought to the country illegally as children.

He said there were “thousands and thousands of AAPI ‘Dreamers‘” who had benefited from DACA as well.

Afterwards, Biden greeted attendees, some of whom proceeded to the Chinatown Mall to cast early votes before the polling place there closed.

Biden hopes to finish in the top three in Nevada, and to win South Carolina on Feb. 29, to make the case that he is still a top contender for his party’s nomination. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) now leads national polls, as well as Nevada polls.