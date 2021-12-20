Unjabbed ‘Must Really Think About The Damage They Are Doing To Society’ Says Sajid Javid

UK health secretary Sajid Javid has lashed out against those who have chosen not to have covid jabs for the damaging “impact” he says they are having on their fellow citizens.

In an attempt to gult trip the unjabbed he said they “really need to think about the damage they are doing to society”….

Javid then went on to claim that 9 out of 10 of the most sick people in hospital were unvaccinated and accused them of “taking up hospital beds” that could be used for patients in need.

Breitbart reports: “People have had over a year — almost a year now, to get vaccinated. There’s still ten per cent of our population that have chosen, for whatever reason, not to get vaccinated… five million-plus,” Javid seethed during an interview with Comcast-owned Sky’s Trevor Phillips, a former Labour politician and chairman of the Commission for Racial Equality and its Tony Blair-created successor, the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

“I just cannot emphasise enough the impact that they are having on the rest of society. They must really think about the damage they are doing to society — they take up hospital beds that could have been used for someone with maybe a heart problem, or maybe someone who’s waiting for an elective surgery, but instead of protecting themself and protecting the community they choose not to get vaccinated,” the Tory MP continued.

“They are really having a damaging impact and I just can’t stress enough, please, do come forward and get vaccinated; it’s a really positive thing to do not just for yourself, for your loved ones, but for your community too,” he insisted.

“We know, in hospital, when you look at hospitalisations, [the unvaccinated] make up a disproportionate amount of, of those, you know, that are severely ill,” Javid had said beforehand by way of justification for his claim.

“In fact, if we look at those that are the most ill in hospital, needing the most care and attention, around nine out of ten of them are unvaccinated,” he suggested.

Government ministers’ assertions around Covid patient statistics have not always proved ironclad in recent days, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab having variously suggested that nine, ten, or 250 people were in hospital with the Omicron variant of the Chinese coronavirus on December 14th, and health minister Gillian Keegan swithering between figures of 774, ten, and “maybe” 11 on December 16th.