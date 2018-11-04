University Of Wisconsin Caught Handing Out Voter ID’s To Foreign Nationals

Officials from the University of Wisconsin were caught on camera this week handing out voter ID cards to foreign nationals.
What possible reason could this university in the Midwest have for doing this?
What are all the other liberal universities across America doing?
Via The MacIver Center News Service and Matt Batzel:
What possible reason would @UWMadison have for issuing a "Voter ID Card" to a foreign exchange student? Not illegal, but very suspicious. See full story at: https://t.co/Exm6fHpb26 #WIright #tcot pic.twitter.com/4BoOFELswh
— MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) November 1, 2018
