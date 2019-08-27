University of Texas Instructor: Trump Is a ‘Nazi’ And ‘You Are Too If You Support Him’

President Donald Trump and his supporters are Nazis who “kill people of the wrong ethnicity as a matter of policy,” according to a leftist University of Texas instructor.

University of Texas at Austin instructor and curator Alex Wild also doubled down on his past comments that Republicans are engaged in “ethnic cleansing.”

Entomology instructor Alex Wild argued that President Trump and his supporters are Nazis in a tweet that he wrote on August 17. Wild was responding to a tweet by President Trump that indicated that the far-left militant group, Antifa, may be classified as a terrorist organization.

“Trump is a Nazi. At this point, you are too if you still support him,” Wild wrote in the tweet, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform.

Trump is a Nazi.



At this point, you are too if you still support him. https://t.co/x6qaHhDoYS — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) August 17, 2019

On August 26, Wild elaborated on his claim that Trump and his supporters are Nazis. “When I say (Trumpist) Republicans are Nazis, I mean they kill people of the wrong ethnicity as a matter of policy,” Wild wrote.

When I say (Trumpist) Republicans are Nazis, I mean they kill people of the wrong ethnicity as a matter of policy. Like this: https://t.co/h2L5jHr36d — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) August 26, 2019

Breitbart report: Wild is no stranger to controversial tweeting. It was reported earlier this month that Professor Wild argued on Twitter that Republicans support “ethnic cleansing.”

“Trump’s “security” plans are terrible for actual security. But pretty good if ethnic cleansing is the real goal,” Wild wrote in the original tweet. “These people are Nazis.”

Wild doubled down on the claim in August, arguing then that the right’s “public messaging” indicates that his initial claim was true.

“Shortly after Trump took office, I noted that Republicans were preparing an ethnic cleansing,” Wild tweeted on August 13. “Now, in 2019, I stand by that statement. Their thin, panicky public denials stand in stark contrast to their public messaging. And to the growing body count.”