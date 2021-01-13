‘UNITY’: Dem Whip James Clyburn Proposes ‘Black National Anthem’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has proposed making the “Black National Anthem” the official US hymn in an effort to “bring the country together.”

“To make it a national hymn, I think, would be an act of bringing the country together. It would say to people, ‘You aren’t singing a separate national anthem, you are singing the country’s national hymn,’” Clyburn told USA Today.

Per USA Today:

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., wants a song about faith and resilience long revered in the Black community to become the national hymn and help unite the country after centuries of racial turmoil. Clyburn, the House majority whip, plans to introduce a measure as early as this week that would make “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, the national hymn and give it a special place alongside the country’s anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

