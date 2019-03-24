United Airlines Introduce ‘Non-Binary’ Gender Flight Booking Options

United Airlines has become the first US airline to add non-binary gender booking options

“Fly how you identify,” United tweeted.

Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available.— United Airlines (@united) March 22, 2019

In a statement their Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist, , said : “United is excited to share with our customers, whether they identify along the binary of male or female or not, that we are taking the steps to exhibit our care for them while also providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees”

Brietbart reports: According to United, the company is partnering with several LGBTQ non-profit groups, including the Human Rights Campaign and the Trevor Project, to train employees on the newly-announced booking options.

“By providing non-binary gender selection for ticketing and the gender-inclusive honorific ‘Mx’ in user profiles, United Airlines is taking an important step forward for non-binary inclusion,” Beck Bailey, who leads the Human Rights Campaign’s Workplace Equality Program, said.

In a separate statement, Trevor Project CEO Amit Paley, said of the move by United: “We are thrilled to bring Trevor’s expertise on the mental health of LGBTQ people to United to ensure its employees maintain safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ employees and guests.”

The development follows the approval of international best-practices for servicing flight customers using “non-binary IDs” by both trade groups the International Air Transport Association and Airlines for America.

Other major U.S. airlines, including Delta and Southwest, have previously stated they are also mulling introducing similar booking accommodations for “non-binary” customers, but have not offered a proposed roll-out date.