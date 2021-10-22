Unhinged Trump-Hating Alec Baldwin Shoots and Kills Woman on Set of New Movie

According to reports, the unhinged star “accidentally” discharged a prop gun that killed one member and seriously injured another.
The deadly shooting is currently under criminal investigation by authorities.
Deadline reports: Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins died not long after being transported to a hospital in Albuquerque, NM this afternoon.
Deadline earlier reported that Criminal Investigators were called to the scene with sources informing us that a principal castmember cocked a gun, hitting a man, 42 and woman, 42, on set. The entire Bonanza Creek Ranch went under lockdown during the investigation. The castmember we’re told was unaware about the type of ammunition in the gun. A rep from the production said that “Production has been halted for the time being” on Rust and that “the safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”
Traditionally the prop master or armorer is responsible for fire arms and fire arms safety on a set such as Rust.
Full statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department:
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western “Rust”, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.
The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.
Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.
This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.
