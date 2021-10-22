Unhinged Trump-Hating Alec Baldwin Shoots and Kills Woman on Set of New Movie

Trump-hating actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday shot dead a crew member whilst filing his new movie “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to reports, the star "accidentally" discharged a prop gun that killed one member and seriously injured another.

The deadly shooting is currently under criminal investigation by authorities.

Deadline reports: Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins died not long after being transported to a hospital in Albuquerque, NM this afternoon.

Deadline earlier reported that Criminal Investigators were called to the scene with sources informing us that a principal castmember cocked a gun, hitting a man, 42 and woman, 42, on set. The entire Bonanza Creek Ranch went under lockdown during the investigation. The castmember we’re told was unaware about the type of ammunition in the gun. A rep from the production said that “Production has been halted for the time being” on Rust and that “the safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

Traditionally the prop master or armorer is responsible for fire arms and fire arms safety on a set such as Rust.

Full statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department: