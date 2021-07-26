Unhinged Cher: ‘Trump Will KILL America if We Don’t Win in 2022’

Cher has launched a scathing attack against conservatives, claiming they want to win by “white dominance,” while also predicting that Donald Trump will “kill America” if Democrats don’t win next year’s midterms.

In an unhinged tweet Saturday, the anti-Trump star revealed that the Sam Cooke song “A Change is Coming” triggered the outburst. She pondered what Cooke would think about a third of all Americans “ripping freedom” from black, brown, old, and poor people.

“GOP know they can’t win democratic way so they’ll do it by white dominance,” Cher tweeted. “Instead of ideas, they have hate.”

In her tweet, she included photos of Capitol Hill protesters from January 6 with the hysterical caption, “This is what treason looks like.”

LISTENING 2 SAM COOK’S “A CHANGE IS GONNA COME”,& 😭. WONDER WHAT HE’D THINK ABOUT 1/3 OF🇺🇸RIPPING FREEDOM FROM

BLK,BROWN,OLD,POOR.

GOP KNOW THEY CANT WIN DEMOCRATIC WAY SO THEY’LL DO IT BY WHITE DOMINANCE”‼️INSTEAD OF IDEAS THEY

HAVE HATE.trump WILL KILL🇺🇸IF WE DONT VOTE

IN’22 pic.twitter.com/W11sDsdtug — Cher (@cher) July 24, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: Cher then made a plea for Democrats to turnout in next year’s midterm elections, claimed that Trump “will kill” the U.S. unless Democrats prevail.

Her latest freakout comes after Cher called the U.S. a “racist” country due to new voter integrity laws being passed in various states.

Cher has repeatedly lashed out at Republican lawmakers, calling them “evil,” “soulless,” and “bigots.” During an appearance last month on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” the singer-actress said every time former President Trump did “something,” she got “angry” and “sick.”