Unelected NY Gov. Hochul Tells Conservatives: ‘Get the Hell Out of New York, You Aren’t Welcome Here!’

Unelected New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered millions of conservatives and Trump supporters living in the state to “get the hell out” and has warned that she intends to make their lives a living hell if they stay.

“And we are here to say that the era of Trump, and Zeldin and Molinaro, just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, ok? Get out of town. Get out of town. Because you do not represent our values. You are not New Yorkers,” Hochul declared Monday.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells Trump & Supporters to Leave the State 😂🤡



“Get out of town because you do not represent our values. You are not New Yorkers.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5PlM3Jkwl4 — ☢️ Ultra Nuclear MAGA KC 3.0 🇺🇸 (@KCPayTreeIt) August 26, 2022

Redstate.com reports: Great way to insult millions of New Yorkers by telling them that they aren’t New Yorkers, just because they don’t share her radical political views. You’re right, Gov. Hochul, Republicans don’t share your hateful “values.” When you want to kick people out of the state who don’t agree with you, that’s sounding pretty dictatorial to me.

Hochul is now trying to claim that she was only talking about Trump, Zeldin, and Molinaro. But no one is buying that.

New York already has many people with sense fleeing because they know what a mess it is to live in the state. But attacking people and encouraging them to leave is a dangerous and divisive thing. If they did, New York would be up a creek without a paddle in lost tax revenue.

.@CharlieCrist doesn’t want MAGA voters@POTUS calls us semi-fascist



.@KathyHochul says to republicans Get out of the state



Who are the extremists?

Who are the fascists?

Who are the intolerant? https://t.co/O0xea7wgMh — Mémé Is Back 😘🇺🇸 (@menina_anjo74) August 26, 2022

Her opponent in the gubernatorial race, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), blasted her for her attack on Republicans and people who hold different political views than she does.

This is reason enough to toss Kathy Hochul out of office November 8. I'm not going anywhere. I'm a lifelong New Yorker, born and raised. I'm going to stay and fight to Save Our State from the continued rule of the most arrogant, power-hungry, elitist Governor in America. pic.twitter.com/xQaGHJvIC9 — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 26, 2022

The state Republican Party responded to Hochul’s comments.

“This year we must send Kathy Hochul and the Democrats a giant message that we aren’t going anywhere. Not only are we NOT leaving, we’re going to take our state back from the corrupt, disastrous Democrats who are destroying New York,” the email said.

This indeed was similar to when disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo attacked conservatives and said they should get out of New York. Democrats are not very tolerant.

What’s going on here is not a normal political attack on opponents, but an attack demonizing Republican voters, invalidating their views as radical when indeed it’s the Democrats who are being radical, including with tactics such as this.