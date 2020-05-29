Disturbing comments Joe Biden made in China in 2011 have been unearthed, raising the question – is he a useful idiot, or is he colluding with China to wreak havoc on U.S. companies, institutions, and national security?

During a speech at the Sichuan University while he was Obama’s Vice President, Joe Biden said he welcomes Chinese intrusion into “all levels of [U.S.] government, classrooms, laboratories, athletic fields and boardrooms.”

The former veep stated at the time:

“In order to cement this robust partnership, we have to go beyond close ties between Washington and Beijing, which we’re working on every day, go beyond it to include all levels of government, go beyond it to include classrooms and laboratories, athletic fields and boardrooms.”

WATCH the video here before it gets taken down:

Biden, 77, even advocated for closer ties between the U.S. and CCP on the military front:

“…that’s why it’s also important that our military leaders work together, get to know one another — not just our political leaders, but our military leaders.”

Biden takes this reckless approach to the private sector, too:

“The United States should undertake to make it easier for Chinese businesspeople to obtain visas to travel to the United States. It takes much too long for that to happen.”

During the 50-minutes he spoke, Biden expressed support for granting China increased access to high-tech U.S. products:

“Already, we have made thousands of new items available for export to China for exclusive civilian use that were not available before, and tens of thousands of more items will become available very soon. That’s a significant change in our export policy and a rejection of those voices in America that say we should not export that kind of technology to – for civilian use in – China. We disagree, and we’re changing.”

Critics are right to oppose exports of this nature: they often have military applications and can end up in the hands of the CCP.

And despite his insistence in the speech trade with China “supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in America” and insists “it’s in our mutual interest in each of our countries to promote that exchange,” the nearly 4 million jobs lost in under 20 years due to China’s predatory trading practices such as currency manipulation tell a different story.

China’s exports have even harmed American lives: Chinese toys are made with toxic lead paint; Chinese fish are carcinogenic due to the country’s polluted water; Chinese candy has been contaminated formaldehyde; and Chinese drywall is made with radioactive material.

Biden, however, insists: “I believed in 1979 and said so and I believe now that a rising China is a positive development, not only for the people of China but for the United States and the world as a whole.”

He continues: “it is in our self-interest that China continues to prosper” and retained hope “a rising China will fuel economic growth and prosperity and it will bring to the fore a new partner with whom we can meet global challenges together.”

None of this has materialized.

Even the location of Biden’s speech, the final stop of his four-day China trip of which increased ties with the country was the main takeaway, speaks volumes: Sichuan University is a CCP funded and controlled institution with former high-ranking party apparatchiks on its board.

The university even utilizes “student information officers” tasked with identifying professors and peers who “show any sign of disloyalty to President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party” and has a track record of intellectual property theft.

The remarks are especially concerning in light of a Chinese law that stipulates: “any [Chinese] organization or [Chinese] citizen shall support, assist, and cooperate with state intelligence work in accordance with the law, and maintain the secrecy of all knowledge of state intelligence work.”

In other words, the CCP can requisition any citizen at any time in any place to assist with any goal of which surpassing the U.S. in international standing is paramount. And Joe Biden wants to facilitate China’s unrestricted access to virtually all corners of the U.S.

The dangers of inviting Chinese enterprises into all sectors of U.S. society are not purely hypothetical.

Many of the “partnerships” Biden urges already exist – and at great detriment to U.S. workers, companies, and the economy as a whole.

The CCP has coerced U.S. corporates to pull advertisements and products displaying Taiwan as a country independent from China and expressing support for the Hong Kong protests along with compelling the entertainment industry to frequently cut anti-CCP content.

The CCP already has a solid foothold in U.S. schools through Confucius Institutes, the regime’s international propaganda arm. Even teachers affiliated with the trojan horse organization have admitted it’s a smokescreen for imposing “Chinese morality and values.” And the CCP-orchestrated Thousand Talents Plan seeks to lure prominent academics away from Western institutions and reorient their research towards granting China an upper hand technologically and scientifically.

Granting China broader access to American laboratories is also a clear and present danger. Two Chinese nationals were recently arrested for smuggling U.S. biological research, ostensibly at the request of the CCP. But this isn’t an isolated incident or confined to scientific research: intellectual property theft is China’s modus operandi with nearly one in five American companies falling victim to the predatory scheme in 2019.

A study published by the US International Trade Commission the same year Biden praised China’s progress on the issue “estimated that if IP protection in just China were improved to a level comparable to that in the United States, the U.S. economy would obtain an estimated $107 billion in additional annual sales and net U.S. employment could increase by 2.1-million jobs.”

There’s not enough time between now and the 2020 election to enumerate all the abuses U.S. businesses and workers endured at the hands of the CCP.

But it certainly doesn’t take much convincing to see why Biden’s approach to China would wreak havoc on U.S. companies, institutions, and national security.