UN: Western Countries Must Take Back Captured ISIS Terrorists

The United Nations wants western countries to take back captured ISIS terrorists currently imprisoned in Syria and Iraq.

According to U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, the 55,000 ISIS fighters and their family members “should face fair prosecution or be freed.”

States “must assume responsibility for their nationals” even if they have engaged the slaughter of innocent civilians in the name of jihad.

Summit.news reports: A debate about whether to allow so-called ‘ISIS bride’ Shamima Begum to re-enter the UK raged earlier this year.

While the media largely helped Begum spin the narrative that she made a harmless mistake and was a victim herself, her true activities and beliefs were appalling.

It was revealed that Begum literally stitched bombs into suicide vests to ensure they exploded when taken off during her time alongside ISIS jihadists in Syria.

Begum was also a member of the “hisba” enforcement group, which handed out brutal punishments to those found flouting ISIS laws on how to dress and behave. She also pointed an automatic weapon at women in Syria for “wearing brightly colored shoes”.

Begum also said during interviews that seeing decapitated heads in trash cans didn’t faze her because the victims were “enemies of Islam”.

Should such individuals really be allowed to return to the west? Yes, according to the UN.