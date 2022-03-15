UN Secretary General: “World War 3 Is Coming”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned Monday that World War 3 is inevitable as the Russian-Ukraine conflict looks set to become nuclear.

Guterres warned reporters Monday: “Finally, further escalation of the war whether by accident or design threatens all of humanity. Raising the alert of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development. The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The Business Insider reports: UN Secretary-General António Guterres said nuclear war is “back within the realm of possibility” as Russia gave new orders to its nuclear forces as the war on Ukraine drags on.

“Raising the alert of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development,” Guterres said while addressing media on Monday in New York. “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”

He added: “It’s time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine, and get on the path of diplomacy and peace.”

A few days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. Putin blamed his move on NATO and economic sanctions imposed by Western countries.