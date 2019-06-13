UN Secretary-General: ‘Europe Has Been Enriched By Diversity’

Multiculturalism is the secret of Europe’s strength, according to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres who claims “Europe has been enriched throughout it’s history by diversity.“

Guterres, a socialist politician who served as president of Socialist International from 1999 to 2005, was speaking after receiving the Charlemagne Prize, the globalist award given to luminaries including Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, and Emmanuel Macron in recent years.

Mr. Guterres began his acceptance speech by claiming that Europe was never great and many Europeans (conservatives and Christians) are now “turning inward, mired in the memory of a golden age that probably never was”.

“Assimilating several cultures [s]and legacies was the starting point of European culture,” while pointing out that the Charlemagne Palace of Aachen “borrowed several elements of Roman and Byzantine civilization”.

According to Mr. Guterres, European simply cannot “protect [the continent’s] rich heritage” unless they consent to relentless waves of mass immigration from the third world, commit to reducing carbon emissions to zilch by 2050, and meet “the [UN] 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals”, which seeks to implement cultural Marxist doctrine like equality of outcome based on gender, unchecked abortion laws, and the promotion LGBT lifestyles to young children.

The idea of Europe “cannot be premised on ‘us’ versus ‘them” mentality, the Portuguese socialist politician claimed, adding that there exists “no alternative” other than to open Europe’s borders to the third world.

He also alleged that “closing our doors to asylum seekers does not protect but shame this heritage”.

“All societies tend to be, or are already, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-religious. This must be considered as a richness, not as a threat,” Guterres insisted, before demanding Brussels tear down EU nation states’ external frontiers and force taxpayers to send money to the Global South in order to achieve a “balanced [immigration]approach addressing the root causes of migration while preserving the rights and dignity of migrants”.

During his address, the Secretary-General emphasized what he referred to as the three unprecedented challenges” which “knock on our doors” at “this time of great geopolitical disorder”: xenophobic “hate speech” which is “fueling terrorism through social media”, human-created climate change, and mass immigration.

The dangers posed by radical Islamic terrorism were not mentioned during the Secretary-General’s speech. However, he did warn that “the Human Rights agenda has been losing ground to the national sovereignty agenda”.