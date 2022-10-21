UN Food Director Predicts ‘Hell on Earth’ Food Shortages in 2023

The U.N. food chief David Beasley has issued a dire prediction for the world next year, warning that we are facing “a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm” and we are set to face “Hell on Earth” food shortages in 2023.

Action must be taken now at the executive level as well as the individual level, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said in an Associated Press interview. “Otherwise, there’s gonna be chaos all over the world.”

Beasley said that when he took the helm of WFP five years ago, only 80 million people around the world were headed toward starvation. “And I’m thinking, Well, I can put the World Food Program out of business,” he said.

“Within that are 50 million people in 45 countries knocking on famine’s door,” Beasley said. “If we don’t reach these people, you will have famine, starvation, destabilization of nations unlike anything we saw in 2007-2008 and 2011, and you will have mass migration.”

“We’ve got to respond now.”

Beasley has been meeting world leaders and speaking at events during this week’s General Assembly gathering of leaders to warn about the food crisis.

General Assembly President Csaba Korosi noted in his opening address Tuesday that “we live, it seems, in a permanent state of humanitarian emergency.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that conflicts and humanitarian crises are spreading, and the funding gap for the U.N.’s humanitarian appeals stands at $32 billion — “the widest gap ever.”

This year, Beasley said, the war shut down grain shipments from Ukraine — a nation that produces enough food to feed 400 million people — and sharply curtailed shipments from Russia, the world’s second-largest exporter of fertilizer and a major food producer, reports US News..

Bill Gates recent land grab has made him America’s biggest farm owner almost overnight. With Gates now seizing control of America’s food supply, is it a coincidence that globalist institutions like the UN have suddenly started warning about an incoming global food shortage?

Some experts say it’s not a coincidence at all.

In total, Gates now owns approximately 242,000 acres of farmland with assets totaling more than $690m. Land is wealth, land is power, and, more importantly, hundreds of thousands of acres of farm land provides Gates with the ability to control humanity in ways he has only dreamed about before.

But what if claims of food shortages are a dangerous sham and Gates is misleading humanity in order to provide cover and usher in a new era of chemical-intensive and industrial-style agriculture?

Wherever Bill Gates plies his trade, disaster for humanity looms.