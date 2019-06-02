UN Expert: Julian Assange Has Been Subjected To Psychological Torture

The UN special rapporteur on torture has claimed that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been subjected to psychological torture.

Nils Melzer spoke to a number of media outlets this week including RT, warning that Assange was showing clear signs of degrading and inhumane treatment which was adding to his already deteriorating health.

The UN expert said he assessed Assange’s condition from two decades of experience in working with POWs and political prisoners and that the journalist’s case still “shocked” him.

He accused “a group of democratic States” of “ganging up” on Assange to “isolate, demonize and abuse” him.

“An individual has been isolated and singled out by several democratic states, and persecuted systematically… to the point of breaking him.”

Melzer also recorded exclusive interviews with Sky News and the BBC….but they were never broadcast.