UN Demands That Israel Gets Rid Of Its Nuclear Arsenal

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has voted on a resolution calling for Israel to get rid of all its nuclear weapons and place its nuclear sites under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The vote at the UNGA First Committee, which deals with disarmament and threats to peace and international security, passed with an overwhelming majority of 149-6. The only five nations that voted with Israel against the resolution were the United States, Canada, Liberia, Micronesia and Palau.

Breitbart reports: Ukraine, which came under fire for voting in favor of an October text on a similar anti-Israel resolution, absented itself.

The vote called on Israel to immediately sign the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty and “not to develop, produce, test or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons, to renounce their possession and to place all its unsafeguarded nuclear facilities under full-scope IAEA safeguards.”

Israel maintains a policy of nuclear opacity, although foreign estimates put its stockpile between 80 and 400 nuclear warheads.

The nuclear resolution is the latest in a slew of anti-Israel resolutions that have passed through the GA by large margins.

The GA voted in favor of “the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear and all other weapons of mass destruction.”