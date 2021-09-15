UN Demands $600 Million in Taxpayer Money To Fund the Taliban: ‘The Terrorists NEED Our Money’

The United Nations has demanded that Western nations around the world give a whopping $600 in taxpayer money to help Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan.

On Monday, the U.N. launched a high-level donors conference and demanded that member states help fund the terrorist regime to rollout their plan in Afghanistan over the next three months.

The Taliban has promised that it will use the funds to help vulnerable Afghans, the U.N. assured potential contributors.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is leading the globalist body’s PR drive on behalf of the terrorist regime following Biden’s botched withdrawal.

Guterres says "recent developments" have increased the vulnerability of Afghans who have already been facing decades of deprivation and violence.

The veteran Portuguese socialist also stressed a severe drought is jeopardizing the upcoming harvest, and hunger has been rising.

The U.N.’s World Food Program is to be a major beneficiary of any funds collected during Monday’s conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Along with its partners, the U.N. is seeking $606 million for the rest next three months to help 11 million people while at the same time working with the Kabul government to deliver an “inclusive” Islamic regime.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Guterres holds out hope for the U.S. and the Taliban working as one.

“We need respect for human rights, women and girls. Terrorism must have no base in Afghanistan to launch operations in other countries and the Taliban must cooperate in the struggle against drugs,” Guterres said.

He said Afghanistan must be governed “in peace and stability, with the rights of the people respected.”

Guterres added the Taliban wants recognition, financial support, and sanctions to be abolished as it strives to create an Islamic government.

“That gives a certain leverage to the international community,” he said, adding “an economic collapse situation which could create appalling humanitarian consequences” must be avoided.

Last Thursday, an estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a Qatar Airways flight out of Kabul with the permission of the Taliban — the first such large-scale departure since U.S. forces left on Aug. 30.

Many thousands of Afghans remain desperate to get out afraid of what Taliban rule might hold.

The Taliban have repeatedly said foreigners and Afghans with proper travel documents could leave. But their assurances have been met with skepticism, and many Afghans have been unable to obtain certain paperwork.