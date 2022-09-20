UN Chief Echoes Bill Clinton’s ‘The World Is on Fire’ Message

Bill Clinton has called on governments, businesses, philanthropies and other prominent institutions to to back the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) because, he claims, “the world is on fire”.
The former US president made his remarks as he reconvened the Clinton Global Initiative, the meeting of international leaders, for the first time since 2016.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Barely 24-hours later the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dutifully echoed Clinton’s declaration of impending doom.
Latest Videos
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
As Breitbart reports: Two men. Two global organizations. One common theme.
The committed globalists made their grim warnings alongside appeals for money – lots of it – and a call for trust in their ability to safeguard our collective futures.
In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders’ meeting Tuesday at the U.N.’s New York headquarters, Guterres cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting coronavirus pandemic.
AP reports the veteran Portuguese socialist also lamented “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover — a crisis not seen in a generation” that has seen ground allegedly lost for education, health and women’s rights.
Guterres, a guest of Bill and Hillary Clinton as a speaker at a CGI meeting in 2010, will deliver his “state of the world” address at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering while issuing a call for further financial contributions from leading economies.
He will speak just one day after Clinton called on the world to back his CGI charity foundation as it reconvened Monday for the first time since 2016, as Breitbart News reported.
Clinton, president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, claims to be “amazed” by the massive response to the event resuming once more after the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The world’s on fire in a lot of different ways,” he told the Associated Press in an interview Monday. “But there are a lot of things that businesses, non-governmental groups and governments working together can do to help with a lot of these problems.”
A subset of the Clinton Foundation, the CGI “convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” according to its website.
It ended in 2016 as Hillary Clinton launched her presidential campaign.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- UN Chief Echoes Bill Clinton’s ‘The World Is on Fire’ Message - September 20, 2022
- Australian Undertakers Rushed Off Their Feet With Abnormally High Numbers Of Deaths - September 20, 2022
- Pilot Dies Suddenly During Boeing Flight Fom Novokuznetsk to St Petersburg - September 20, 2022