UN Announce Support For ANTIFA’s ‘Freedom of Expression’ as American Cities Burn

The United Nations announced support for ANTIFA’s “freedom of expression” and “peaceful assembly” in the United States in June, as the militant leftist organization continues to incite and perpetuate chaos, terror and violence in American cities.

The disturbing message from the United Nations prompted a backlash from social media users, including many who believe it is now time for the United States to defund the UN.

The UN Geneva Twitter account tweeted: “UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.”

Screenshot of the now-deleted UN tweet supporting Antifa in the US.

One of the “Human Rights experts” the UN cited was Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, a UN Special Rapporteur who also works as the Board Chair on globalist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations Women Program.

The UN referred to statements by US Attorney General Bill Barr regarding “very focused investigations” into individuals associated with Antifa.

“We have some investigations underway, very focused investigations on certain individuals that relate to Antifa,” Barr said in an interview with Fox News.

“But in the initial phase of identifying people and arresting them, they were arrested for crimes that don’t require us to identify a particular group or don’t necessitate that.“

Antifa is notorious for violent riots causing mayhem and destruction around the US. In late May, President Donald Trump announced the United States intends to designate the group as a terrorist organization.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

While the rights to “free expression” and “peaceful assembly” are foundational values of the United States, these rights do not include criminal actions including burglary, arson, vandalism, and assault, as perpetrated by Antifa members in American cities.

The UN’s defence of Antifa sparked a substantial backlash on social media, with many calling for the United States to “defund” the international body. After sustained criticism, the UN Geneva account deleted the controversial tweet.