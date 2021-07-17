UK’s New Health Secretary Is So Glad He Got Vaccinated As He Tests Positive For Covid

Sajid Javid, who replaced the disgraced Matt Hancock as the UK’s Health Secretary, is self-isolating at home after a lateral flow test for Covid came back positive.

Javid said he was so grateful he had received two jabs of the covid vaccine and that his symptoms were mild.

RT reports: The news came from the health secretary himself in a video statement which he tweeted out on Saturday. Javid, who took office three weeks ago after the ignominious resignation of Matt Hancock over a scandal involving his female aide, said he decided to take a test after feeling “groggy” on Friday. He is now waiting for a PCR test result to confirm his suspected infection.

This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.



Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/NJYMg2VGzT — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021

“I am grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine, and so far symptoms are very mild,” the secretary said, adding that he wanted to use the opportunity to hail Britain’s national vaccination campaign.

Javid was vaccinated in May, when he was a backbencher MP, using the domestically developed Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, he reported at the time.