Upcoming impeachment witness Lev Parnas is a known liar when it comes to information about US aid to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

Earlier this week it was discovered that Parnas was prepared to testify before the ‘Schift Show’ against President Trump.

Parnas told The New York Times that back in May he told the Ukrainian government that unless the new Zelensky government opened an investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden. According to The New York Times r Lev Parnas said Rudy “directed him in May of ’19, 2019, to call the president of Ukraine,” Zelensky, “and to tell him that Zelensky’s aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.”

Rush Limbaugh described Lev Parnas as Schiff’s “surprise witness.

FOX News reporter John Roberts confirmed that Lev Parnas will likely be the Democrat Party’s surprise witness in the Schiff’s show trial.

But it looks like Schiff’s secret witness is a complete liar.

Ukrainian officials condemned Lev Parnas and say he is lying!

What Parnas said IS A COMPLETE LIE!

Serhiy Shefir, the first aid to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed that Democrat witness Lev Parnas lied about a meeting where he claimed he threatened to withhold military aid.

Parnas told the New York Times last week that he and Shefir discussed withholding $400 million in aid form Ukraine unless they investigated the Bidens. Shefir, however, doesn’t remember it that way.

Serhiy Shefir told Kyiv Post, an English language Ukrainian newspaper, that his meeting with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman was “neither long nor informative”.

According to him, the only thing that Parnas and Fruman discussed was trying to set up a meeting between President Zelensky and Rudy, something they apparently didn’t even take seriously.

“We said that we will gladly meet with him, but only officially, after the inauguration, and that there can be no meeting now.”

Shefir said that Fruman and Parnas told him the point of the meeting was “they want to help this country” since they are Ukrainians themselves. Shefir, however, was not convinced.

“The meeting took place before we started at the job, and we didn’t get very deep into what their ‘help’ would be. These were general words said over a cup of tea.”

Serhiy Shefir also said that he didn’t really give any weight to either Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman, saying they didn’t consider them representatives of President Trump.

“We didn’t perceive them as representatives of the White House. Even now, I don’t understand what their role was. It was a meeting of private citizens with a private citizen.”

