Ukrainian Soldiers Begin Shooting Citizens Who Are Not Nazis

Ukrainian soldiers have begun shooting their own citizens who do not share the same neo-Nazi ideology as they do.

Yes, really.

According to interviews obtained by independent journalist Patrick Lancaster, residents of Mariupol say they are being shot at by the infamous Azov Brigade, a neo-Nazi group fighting with the Ukrainian military.

One man, who does not share their neo-Nazi views, said he was almost hit twice by a sniper, and declared, “Azov”, when asked who the sniper was fighting for.

Infowars.com reports: After Lancaster suggested the sniper may have thought he was in the military, the man explained he was wearing the clothes seen in the video and that “they shoot at civilians.”

“They don’t shoot military, only civilians,” the man added. “They eliminate civilians. They are actual fascists.”

Another man interviewed by Lancaster echoed the theory that the snipers in the neighborhood are “Nazi guys”, saying, “Ukrainian Nazis are shooting, they just kill people. They kill civilians, women, men, everybody.”

Asked to explain for the camera who the Azov fighters are, the man said, “They collected all the nationalists, some are even from prison. They pay good money to them, and they kill people just for no reason.”



When Lancaster told the locals US and European media claim Russia is destroying cities and killing people, the man said in his experience, “Russia doesn’t shoot at people at all.”

At this point, a crying woman walked up to the camera and told the journalist that if not for Russian assistance, they would be hungry and thirsty along with most of the children in the city.

The woman and a man, possibly her husband, said their apartment was destroyed by “Ukrainian” tanks.

Lancaster documented as a volunteer passed out food to some of the citizens, and an elderly woman raised a loaf of bread to the sky in appreciation to God for the gift.

As he frequently does, Lancaster allowed several citizens to deliver on-camera messages to their loved ones around the world who may see the video.

This side of the ugly war is not being covered by mainstream media in what is becoming a disturbing cover-up.