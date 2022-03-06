Neo-Nazis in Ukraine captured and tortured MMA fighter Maxim Ryndovsky on Saturday night, according to disturbing video posted on social media.

According to user Vitaliy Sherstyuk, Ryndovsky was captured in the Ukrainian capital by Nazi’s for the “crime” of being a “fan of the Russian world” and training at the Akhmat club, and also traveling to the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics.

Pledgetimes.com reports: Earlier in the day, Andrei Kosyak, a Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) officer at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), told reporters how he was treated by the Ukrainian military while he was in captivity. In particular, he said that he was “thrown like a dog, next to some kind of garbage pit in a trench.” In addition, stripes were shoved off his uniform and morally crushed.

Andrei Kosyak spent 143 days in captivity. He was released from the pre-trial detention center in Starobelsk by the efforts of the People’s Militia of the LPR after the liberation of the city.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of an operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of hitting the country’s military infrastructure and introduced martial law throughout Ukraine. He also said that Kyiv is breaking off diplomatic relations with Moscow and withdrawing its diplomats from the embassy.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya pointed out in turn that this cannot be called a war. He stated that the Russian authorities are still open for dialogue, but they do not intend to allow a new bloody massacre in the Donbass.

On February 21, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the republics. The documents were ratified the next day.

The situation in Donbass escalated on February 17, 2022. The DPR and LPR reported heavy shelling by Ukrainian security forces, including from heavy weapons. The republics announced a general mobilization and evacuation of civilians to the territory of Russia.

Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been conducting an operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the new government in Ukraine.