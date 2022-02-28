Kira Rudik said the quiet bit out loud during an interview with Fox News yesterday, admitting that Ukraine is fighting for the New World Order.
WATCH the Ukrainian Member of Parliament swear her allegiance to the NWO:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Asked if she is surprised by the Ukrainian response to Putin’s forces, the MP said:
“I am not surprised, we have been fighting Putin for the last eight years, and we had three revolutions in our country when we did not agree with what was going on and the direction we were moving in.
“But now, its a critical time because we know we do not only fight for Ukraine, we are doing this for THE NEW WORLD ORDER, WHICH IS MEANT FOR THE DEMOCRATIC COUNTRIES”.
Speaking to the BBC later that day, she elaborated on her support for the New World Order and the need for humanity to “evolve.”
Claiming that the war would precipitate a “New World Order”, she said: “There are tyrannies that need to be isolated and there are democratic countries who can help each other to evolve.
“This is why it’s so important for us to stay on the bright side, and even if we feel this is a David versus Goliath situation, I am still persuaded that once it’s all gone, we will be able to build the country in a much better situation with better support with other countries.”
The announcement came on the same day billionaire globalist George Soros demanded that the United States and its allies must “do whatever is in their power” to help Ukraine against Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is attempting to usher in a ‘New World Order’ for humanity by planting operatives in high-level government positions around the world.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Ukrainian MP Swears Allegiance: ‘We Are Fighting For the New World Order’ - February 28, 2022
- Pentagon Biolab in Ukraine Exposed Performing Biological Experiments on Local Soldiers - February 28, 2022
- Anonymous Hack Russian TV Channels To Broadcast Footage From Ukraine Front Lines - February 28, 2022