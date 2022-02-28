Ukrainian MP Swears Allegiance: ‘We Are Fighting For the New World Order’

Kira Rudik said the quiet bit out loud during an interview with Fox News yesterday, admitting that Ukraine is fighting for the New World Order.

WATCH the Ukrainian Member of Parliament swear her allegiance to the NWO:

Asked if she is surprised by the Ukrainian response to Putin’s forces, the MP said:

“I am not surprised, we have been fighting Putin for the last eight years, and we had three revolutions in our country when we did not agree with what was going on and the direction we were moving in.

“But now, its a critical time because we know we do not only fight for Ukraine, we are doing this for THE NEW WORLD ORDER, WHICH IS MEANT FOR THE DEMOCRATIC COUNTRIES”.

Speaking to the BBC later that day, she elaborated on her support for the New World Order and the need for humanity to “evolve.”

Claiming that the war would precipitate a “New World Order”, she said: “There are tyrannies that need to be isolated and there are democratic countries who can help each other to evolve.

“This is why it’s so important for us to stay on the bright side, and even if we feel this is a David versus Goliath situation, I am still persuaded that once it’s all gone, we will be able to build the country in a much better situation with better support with other countries.”

The announcement came on the same day billionaire globalist George Soros demanded that the United States and its allies must “do whatever is in their power” to help Ukraine against Russia.

I have witnessed Ukraine transform from a collapsing part of the Soviet Union to a liberal democracy and an open society. It has faced countless acts of Russian aggression, but has persisted. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

It is important that both the transatlantic alliance (the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom) but also other nations do whatever is in their power to support Ukraine in its time of existential threat. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

Putin’s actions are a direct attack on the sovereignty of all States that were once in the Soviet Union, and beyond. Russia is in clear violation of the United Nations charter and should be held accountable. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is attempting to usher in a ‘New World Order’ for humanity by planting operatives in high-level government positions around the world.