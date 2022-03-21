Ukrainian Military Using Women and Children as “Human Shields”

The Ukrainian military are reportedly using women and children as “human shields” in their fight against Russia, according to shocking eyewitness accounts.

Dozens of disturbing video testimonials have emerged over the past few days alleging that Ukrainian soldiers, including the Neo-Nazi group Azov Battalion, have been setting up offensive military positions within civilian areas to launch attacks on Russian troops – using the citizens, including women and children, as “human shields” by guaranteeing return fire will hit civilian areas.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This deplorable tactic is the same one that was used by Jihadists in Iraq and Afghanistan that results in unnecessary civilian casualties.

Hat tip to Twitter user John Sinmiedo, aka. @youblacksoul, who compiled a mega-thread of video interviews from recent days.

Take a look:

Mariupol residents: Ukrainian army threw us out of our homes to take firing positions, old people and kids. They locked families in the basements and abandoned them. The Russian troops rescued us, they are our brothers. pic.twitter.com/m58lfcs6OX — Juan Sinmiedo (@Youblacksoul) March 20, 2022

More witnesses from Mariupol. Azov Batallion positioned artillery on their back yards, hide the openings of green corridors from civilians, throw people out of their buildings to position troops. The authorities of the city where actively collaborating with Azov war crimes. pic.twitter.com/dp0iIuYXT8 — Juan Sinmiedo (@Youblacksoul) March 20, 2022

Ukrainian refugees also claimed that the reports of safe passage zones are all a lie. Apparently, Zelensky’s forces have stopped providing transportation out of the country.

Ironically, it’s actually the Russians who are providing more humanitarian assistance than the Ukrainian troops, according to some who finally made it out of the conflict zone.

There were also some refugees who claimed that Ukrainian troops were threatening to shoot anyone who attempted to flee the area, which, according to two separate witness accounts, has already begun happening. However, this is still unconfirmed.

More witnesses from Mariupol saying that Azov Batallion executed civilians trying to find a way out of the city. pic.twitter.com/CMdcKyGhsb — Juan Sinmiedo (@Youblacksoul) March 17, 2022

If Ukrainian armed forces are truly doing this to their own people, then Zelensky needs to be questioned about “war crimes” right along with Putin.