Ukrainian Military Unveils Unicorn LGBTQ Badge After Dropping Azov's Neo-Nazi Insignia

Fact checked
June 1, 2022
Just one day after Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion announced they will drop the wolfsangel insignia from their patches, Western mainstream media began hyping a “unicorn LGBTQ” patch that is now being worn by Ukraine’s “LGBTQ soldiers” as they “head for war.”

According to mainstream media reports, Ukraine’s neo-Nazis dropped the wolfsangel from their patches because it was being “exploited by Russian propaganda.” (Yes, that’s right. Because it was being exploited by Russia, not because it was a symbol of their twisted Nazi ideology.)

All of which raises the question, was the DC regime’s $40 billion aid package contingent on rebranding the Azov Battalion-led Ukrainian neo-Nazi military into LGBTQ warriors?

When the war first kicked off, British MI6 chief Richard Moore said the battle at its core was a struggle for “LGBT+ rights.”

Patriarch Kirill, the spiritual leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, responded by stating that the war in Ukraine was a battle against the godless international New World Order that uses “gay pride parades” as purity tests.

For eight years there have been attempts to destroy what exists in the Donbas,” Kirill said. “And in the Donbas there is rejection, a fundamental rejection of the so-called values that are offered today by those who claim world power.”

Today there is such a test for the loyalty of this government, a kind of pass to that ‘happy’ world — the world of excess consumption — the world of visible ‘freedom.’ Do you know what this test is? The test is very simple and at the same time terrible — this is a gay parade,” Kirill continued.

The demands on many to hold a gay parade are a test of loyalty to that very powerful world, and we know that if people or countries reject these demands, then they do not enter into that world, they become strangers to it.”

