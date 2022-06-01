Ukrainian Citizens Being Massacred by Their Own Government Terrified to Speak Out

Ukrainian citizens are being massacred by their own government and the mainstream media is refusing to report on it, according to independent journalist Patrick Lancaster.

Lancaster, an American military veteran-turned war journalist, captured footage showing citizens who are victims of Ukrainian shelling, yet fear telling the camera the bombs are being dropped on them by the Ukrainian military.

NewsPunch has previously reported on how Ukrainian residents have been victims of genocide by the Nazi regime.

Infowars.com reports: Despite this fact, any Ukrainian citizen who criticizes Zelensky’s regime or the nation’s military efforts faces being arrested and thrown in jail for life under the president’s Martial Law decree.

In a report published Monday, Lancaster filmed a home in the Kherson region of Ukraine that was hit by a Ukrainian missile.

Several locals confirmed the shells came from Ukraine-controlled territory, and one woman was actually afraid to acknowledge it was Zelensky’s army bombing her village.

Asked if the missiles were being launched from Mykolaiv, the woman begged, “Guys, do not provoke me to say this answer. You are not blind, you see it yourself. Don’t provoke me to say it aloud.”

In a 45-minute long report marking three months of the Ukraine-Russia war, Lancaster traveled through territories under the control of Russian forces.

Chatting with a group of young ladies waiting in line for cell phone sim cards, Lancaster asked how things were under Ukrainian control compared with how things are under Russian control.

Interjecting herself into the conversation, an older woman standing with the girls told Lancaster, “It is dangerous to speak because they can imprison you we were told.”

After Lancaster asked the woman what she was afraid say, she explained citizens are concerned about the repercussions if they were to vocally support Ukraine or Russia because the situation is so uncertain.

After coaxing the woman for her personal opinion as to which military she prefers to occupy her region, she admitted, “Russia.”

Asked why she was afraid to say that, the woman answered, “Because someone would be scaring us with imprisonment.”

Upon hearing the woman’s admission, the three young ladies standing nearby said they agreed and that not all Ukrainian youth are anti-Russia.

The authoritarian Zelensky regime has outlawed all opposition political parties, is engaged in massive propaganda efforts funded by the U.S. and has Ukrainian citizens living in fear about freely expressing their opinions.