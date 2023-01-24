Ukraine’s Nazi Azov Regiment Taken Off Meta- Facebook’s Dangerous Organizations List

Facebook has announced that it has taken the Nazi Azov Battalion off its dangerous organizations list.

The move will allow members of the unit to create Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Yahoo News reports: Facebook parent company Meta has removed the Azov Regiment, a controversial unit within the Ukrainian National Guard with alleged far-right political leanings, from its list of dangerous individuals and organizations. The move, first reported by The Kyiv Independent, means members of the unit can now create Facebook and Instagram accounts and post without Meta automatically flagging and removing their content. Additionally, unaffiliated users can praise the Azov Regiment, provided they abide by the company’s Community Standards.

“The war in Ukraine has meant changing circumstances in many areas and it has become clear that the Azov Regiment does not meet our strict criteria for designation as a dangerous organization,” a company spokesperson told The Kyiv Independent. Meta did not immediately respond to Engadget’s comment request.

Sharing more information on the policy change, Meta told The Washington Post it recently began to view the Azov Regiment as a separate entity from other groups associated with the far-right nationalist Azov Movement. Specifically, the company pointed to Ukraine’s National Corp political party and founder Andriy Biletsky, noting they’re still on its list of dangerous individuals and organizations. “Hate speech, hate symbols, calls for violence and any other content which violates our Community Standards are still banned, and we will remove this content if we find it,” Meta said.

Back in February 2022 The Gateway Pundit reported: The Azov Battalion, is a neo-Nazi group associated with violent atrocities against immigrants, gypsies and transvestites in Ukraine.

The Obama/Biden Administration is friends of the neo-Nazi group the Azov Brigade. They recognized them in the US Embassy in Ukraine in 2014.

This neo-Nazi group is connected to a former leader of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. They have rallied in the streets of Kiev and raised their Nazi flags.