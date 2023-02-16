Ukraine Says They Shot Down Russian Spy Balloons That Were Spotted Over Kiev

Ukraine announced that six Russian spy balloons were spotted in the sky over Kiev on Wednesday.

Most of them were reportedly shot down by the countrys air defences.

BREAKING: Six Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv, most shot down, Ukraine's military says

Ukraine's military says six Russian balloons were spotted over the capital Kiev on Wednesday before being shot down by air defences.

Apparently this was one of the downed balloons:

Downed balloon with reflectors shot down over Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat:



Balloons with radar corner reflectors seen over the Kyiv region were launched by Russia as decoys to deplete and distract Ukrainian air defence. pic.twitter.com/26FnYlmvv2 — Koba (@Roberto05246129) February 15, 2023

Radio Free Europe reports: Authorities in Kyiv said on February 15 that the city’s air-defense forces shot down “most” of what they said were six Russian balloons that appeared over the city and might have carried intelligence equipment or reflectors to interfere with the air-defense system of Ukraine. The statement also suggested that the Russian side may have sent the balloons in an attempt to detect and exhaust Ukrainian air-defense units. There has been no comment on the balloons from the Russian side.