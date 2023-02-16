Ukraine announced that six Russian spy balloons were spotted in the sky over Kiev on Wednesday.
Most of them were reportedly shot down by the countrys air defences.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Apparently this was one of the downed balloons:
Radio Free Europe reports: Authorities in Kyiv said on February 15 that the city’s air-defense forces shot down “most” of what they said were six Russian balloons that appeared over the city and might have carried intelligence equipment or reflectors to interfere with the air-defense system of Ukraine. The statement also suggested that the Russian side may have sent the balloons in an attempt to detect and exhaust Ukrainian air-defense units. There has been no comment on the balloons from the Russian side.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Ukraine Says They Shot Down Russian Spy Balloons That Were Spotted Over Kiev - February 16, 2023
- UN Chief – Climate Induced Sea Level Rise Could Wipe Entire Nations Off The Map - February 15, 2023
- WHO Hope To Test Experimental Marburg Virus Vaccines Amid Deadly Outbreak - February 15, 2023