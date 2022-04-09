Ukraine Propaganda Exposed: Viral ‘Russian Mobile Crematorium’ Tweet Is From 8-Yr-Old YouTube Video

A pro-Ukraine viral tweet that remains unchecked by mainstream media “fact checkers” claims to show a Russian-operated ‘mobile crematorium’ in Mariupol.

But there’s just one problem. The image is taken from an 8-year-old YouTube video.

The tweet was published by mainstream outlet NEXTA, which boasts nearly a million followers on the platform. The tweet has received over 7,000 retweets and almost 11,000 likes — and counting.

“Mobile crematoria in #Mariupol,” states the tweet.

“Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko said today that #Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in the city.”

“According to him, tens of thousands of people could have died in Mariupol and the cremation, “covering up the traces of crimes”.

Except a simple reverse image search reveals the ‘mobile crematorium,’ which is apparently incinerating victims in Ukraine, is actually a screenshot from an 8-year-old YouTube video. D’oh!

An image from an 8 year old YouTube video is being shared, starting yesterday, as if it’s a current photo of a mobile crematorium being used by Russia to hide causalities



Compare screen shot form video and the image going wildly viral. pic.twitter.com/odUt6wz9IU — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 7, 2022

"are we going to talk about the fact that this photo is a screenshot from a 2013 video of the demonstration of the in-50.1, a waste disposal machine?" https://t.co/gsZ0yzBgeP https://t.co/bRsIx8NpBY pic.twitter.com/XXnUaNmJyt — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) April 6, 2022

when will they get banned for disinformation? https://t.co/IhO0cWskmD pic.twitter.com/lm5Y5aYrBd — Socialism Train (@socialismtrain) April 7, 2022

Mainstream media “fact checkers” seem be giving the Ukraine propaganda a free pass, and Twitter hasn’t placed a ‘warning label’ on the tweet letting users know it is blatant fake news designed to mislead gullible liberals.

According to Summit: Twitter users pointed out that this is recycled propaganda, since the same debunked claim about “mobile crematoriums” was made at the start of the war.

This is the 2nd time they've run this fake story. This "mobile crematoria" nonsense was done at the beginning of the war, right around the time of "Snake Island."



They've run out of propaganda, so they're recycling it now. https://t.co/S5FhP8T6Ud — Rosie's Mariupol Mystery (@DarnelSugarfoo) April 7, 2022

The tweet emerged at the same time Ukrainian authorities in Mariupol started claiming that Russian troops are “burning the bodies of tens of thousands of civilians” as part of a “new Auschwitz.”

Seizing on the outrage sparked by alleged war crimes in Bucha, Mariupol City Council said, “Russian mobile crematoriums have been launched” in the city.

Mariupol’s Mayor called his city the 'new Auschwitz' as he claimed Russian troops are burning the bodies of 'tens of thousands' of bodies to cover up the scale of the civilian massacre https://t.co/bJ56FLuZvK — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 6, 2022

“The world has not seen the scale of the tragedy in Mariupol since the existence of Nazis concentration camps,” claimed Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko.

There have been innumerable fake news incidents either staged entirely or fabricated by Ukrainian officials which have gone unchecked by “fact checkers” since the start of the war.

They include the ‘Ghost of Kiev’ farce, the supposed ‘slaughter’ of Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island and the ‘attack’ on a Holocaust memorial in Kiev that never happened.