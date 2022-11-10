‘Best Actor’: Ukraine President Zelensky Given Academy Award By Sean Penn

Sean Penn has given one of his Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “symbol of faith” in the country’s victory in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The presentation happened during Penn’s third visit to the country during the war with Russia. During their meeting, the Hollywood star was presented with the Order of Merit of the III degree by President Zelensky, who thanked him for his “significant contribution” to the Ukrainian war effort.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The Oscar, one of two best actor trophies won by Penn in 2004 and 2009 respectively, will stay in Ukraine until the end of the war.
Latest Videos
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
The news sparked an outcry on Twitter with many users claiming the Ukranian president deserves a real Oscar for his outstanding performance as an actor working on behalf of global elites.
A post on Mr Zelensky’s Instagram page read: “American actor and film director Sean Penn @seanpenn came to Ukraine for the third time during the full-scale war already.
“This time our meeting was special. Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in the victory of our country. It will be in Ukraine until the end of the war.
“It was with great pleasure that I presented Sean Penn with the Order of Merit of the III degree. Thank you for such sincere support and significant contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.”
Penn fled Ukraine in March while filming a documentary about the conflict.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- ‘Best Actor’: Ukraine President Zelensky Given Academy Award By Sean Penn - November 10, 2022
- Team Biden Bragged About Rigging Brazil Election Against Bolsonaro Before Election Day - November 9, 2022
- Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List - November 7, 2022