Ukraine President Backs Trump, Slams Democrats For Producing Impeachment ‘Soap Opera’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was at the center of the Democrat-led impeachment sham, slammed Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and the Democrats by describing the trial as nothing more than a “soap opera.”

Zelensky, 38, has previously confirmed that President Trump did not attempt to bribe or blackmail him, as Democrats claimed. According to Ukrainian president, there was no quid pro quo.

Now the young president says he wants to turn the page on the Democrat-produced political theater and get down to work. Zelensky was elected on an anti-corruption ticket, and is desperate to investigate some real criminals.

Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday:

“After the whole impeachment soap opera, I want to go (to Washington) and start a blank page on our relations.“

The Ukrainian president even compared the impeachment show trial to the popular 1980s soap operas “Santa Barbara” and “Dallas.”

During his interview with CNN, Zelensky undermined the Democrat’s key arguments in their effort to remove President Trump from office.

He also stated the he is looking forward to meeting with President Trump soon, before dismissing the suggestion that he was being extorted or unduly pressured by the president in the July 25 phone call.

“I’m ready to host him before he hosts me,” he told the audience in Munich.