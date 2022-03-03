Ukraine Military to Start Committing War Crimes: “We’ll Slaughter Innocent Russians Like Pigs”

Ukraine’s Special Operations Command announced Thursday that Russians who try to surrender will be “slaughtered like pigs” while they beg for their lives.

That is public admission of a war crime. pic.twitter.com/fFVwkKu4Ib — Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) March 2, 2022

Ukraine’s special operations command wrote the following on Facebook:

The SSO Brotherhood of Ukraine sends its greetings to the Russian artillery! We congratulate you: after you bombarded our peaceful cities, our relatives, children, loved ones – you, worms, became our number one target. We explain to you, Vanki: you seem to be far away and shoot at targets you can’t see. You don’t see little children, old people, homes, kindergartens, schools and hospitals – all these are just goals for you. Pressed, flew, got hit – f*cked, right guys? Now look, worms: you don’t see your goals and you seem to be relieved. But believe me: it will never be easier for you scum. We already have the information about you. And if it is not for someone else, then it is a matter of minutes. From now on, there will be no more captured Russian artillery. No mercy, no “please don’t kill, I surrender” will be getting away. Every calculation, no matter: commander, driver, guide, charger – will be slaughtered like pigs. Tie your pants up, we’ve already come for you. Call your mom one last time. Say you gonna die soon jackal. We are not death, we are worse!

The post is still live (though they have since edited their post after publication of this article – see archived version here):

InformationLiberation reports: Remember how Facebook banned a ton of right-wing “extremists” and labelled them “dangerous individuals” for their politically protected speech?

The Ukrainian military is allowed to announce their plans to commit war crimes.

Facebook even manually removed the “neo-Nazi” Azov Battalion group from their “dangerous individuals and organizations” list just last week so they could be showered with praise.