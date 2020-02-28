Ukraine Launch CRIMINAL Proceedings Against Joe Biden Over Firing of Prosecutor

After leaving office in 2017, former Vice President Joe Biden boasted about forcing the Ukraine government to fire its top prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Biden made the remarks during a meeting of foreign policy specalists.

Biden admitted he, “threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In April 2019 John Solomon revealed what Biden did not tell his audience. Joe Biden had Shokin fired because he was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Since then Joe Biden and Democrats have then gone out on an international smear campaign to destroy Viktor Shokin’s education.

In January fired Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin filed an official complaint against Joe Biden for interference in Ukraine’s legal proceedings.

And today Ukraine launched criminal proceedings against former US Vice-President Joe Biden on allegations he pressured authorities into forcing the resignation of Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reports, quoting Shokin’s lawyer.

Ukraine launches criminal proceedings against former US Vice-President Joe Biden on allegations he pressured authorities into forcing the resignation of Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reports, quoting Shokin's lawyer. — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) February 27, 2020