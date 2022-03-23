Russian President Vladimir Putin could be seeing the vultures closing in on him, with leaked intelligence indicating that a ‘group of influential’ people in Russia’s elite are formulating a plan to assassinate the two-time president.

The Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine claims they have intercepted information that indicates the “New World Order” are plotting to murder the Russian president as soon as possible, according to The Mirror.

The Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the plan is for Russian elites to end Putin’s life quickly by ‘poisoning, sudden disease, or any other ‘coincidence’.’

However, Kremlin insiders have dismissed the reports as Ukrainian propaganda, stating that the Russian people, including Kremlin elites, are fully behind Putin and his vow to destroy the New World Order with his “bare hands.”

Putin is said to have uttered these bold words in front of a gathering in the Kremlin in 2016. The statement was a response to Jacob Rothschild allegedly calling him a “traitor to the New World Order.”

However, dissidence within Kremlin circles has reportedly emerged after crippling global sanctions were levied against Russia, both political and commercial.

The Ukrainian intelligence service claims that a successor to Putin has already been chosen in the form of FSB director Alexander Bortnikov.

“It is known that Bortnikov and some other influential representatives of the Russian elite are considering various options to remove Putin from power,” the Chief Directorate of Intelligence said.

LadBible report: The agency suggested that the losses incurred by Chechen forces in the north of the country may have influenced the alleged plot.

According to a Facebook post from Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence, the official reason for the Putin’s downfall is his miscalculations in the war against Ukraine.

Russia’s domestic security agency took over from the infamously brutal KGB after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Bortnikov plays a major role in maintaining order in Putin’s Russia, with the agency responsible for everything from counter-terrorism to border security, counterintelligence, electronic surveillance.

Bortnikov and Putin have known each other since the 1970s when they both served in the Leningrad KGB, according to The Guardian.