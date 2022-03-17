Ukraine Calls for Genocide of Russian Children

Ukraine is now calling for the genocide of innocent Russian children as a way to shock President Putin into ending the war.

Ukrainian TV host Fahruddin Sharafmal quoted top Nazi Adolf Eichmann this week as he called for “killing children.”

“I know that as a journalist, I have to be objective, I have to be balanced, in order to report information to you with a cold heart, but to tell you the truth, it’s very hard to hold on now, especially at a time like this, and since we are called Nazis, fascists, and so on in Russia — I will allow myself to quote Adolf Eichmann, who said that in order to destroy a nation, you must destroy, first of all, children. Because if you kill their parents, the children will grow up and take revenge. By killing children — they will never grow up and the nation will disappear,” Sharafmal told millions of viewers on Channel 24.

He then went on to declare that he would personally murder Russian children.

Summit.news reports: “The Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot kill Russian children because it is forbidden by the rules of war, and it is prohibited by various conventions, including the Geneva Convention. But I am not from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And when I get the chance to take out the Russians, I will definitely do it.”

“Since you call me a Nazi, I adhere to the doctrine of Adolf Eichmann, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that you and your children never live on this earth.”

And if you were left in any doubt as to Sharafmal’s intentions, he again made clear that he wanted to “slaughter” Russian families.

“We need victory,” Sharafmal said. “And if we have to slaughter all your families to do it — I’ll be one of the first to do it. Glory to the nation! And hope that there will never be such a nation as Russia and the Russians on this earth again. Because they are just scum who are destroying this land. If the Ukrainians have the opportunity, which they are basically doing right now, to destroy, to slaughter, to kill, to strangle the Muscovites. And I hope that everyone contributes and whacks at least one Moskal.”

Many questioned the authenticity of this pro-genocide Ukrainian TV broadcast.



Here's the official version from Channel 24's YouTube.



You can see that they end the clip right before the host goes on his rant quoting Nazi mass murderer Adolf Eichmann.https://t.co/i2hJfdYKGv https://t.co/zwekUuYcth — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) March 15, 2022

Channel 24 is controlled by Kateryna Kit-Sadova, the wife of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to Wikipedia.

The genocidal rant is also uploaded to YouTube without any censorship, despite YouTube previously slapping an “offensive content” warning on a Fox News interview in which Tulsi Gabbard denounced the “war machine.”

After Ukraine’s Special Operations Command announced on Facebook their plans to start committing war crimes, Facebook issued a press release saying they would allow the platform to be used to make calls for violence against Russians.

Remember to support Ukraine, everybody!