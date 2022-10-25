Ukraine Bombs Russian Schools, Churches & an Orphanage – Media Blackout

Ukraine military forces dropped a series of bombs over a residential Russian town over the weekend and the mainstream media is refusing to talk about it.

The illegal shelling of the Russian border town saw schools, churches and an orphanage reduced to rubble.

In a series of reports, U.S. military veteran Patrick Lancaster filmed from Murom, a town in the Belgorod region of Russia, two miles north of the Ukrainian border.

Infowars.com reports: A school, church, kindergarten and cultural center were all hit and damaged by Ukrainian shelling.

The principal of a school that was struck by a missile called the strike “a terrorist act on the part of Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, when even mainstream media admits Russia strikes tactical sites such as power grids and not schools or churches, they call Russian soldiers the terrorists.

Next, Lancaster published a report exposing the Ukrainian shelling of a housing community for orphans.

In response to the bombardment, the town’s mayor ordered people to leave the community.

A local recreation center was also hit by a strike, causing shrapnel to rip into the walls and a portion of the roof to collapse.

A pair of local women described narrowly escaping being hit by the shelling of the sports recreation building.

Asked why Ukraine shells Russian citizens, one woman said it’s because they don’t like Russians and they want Russians to blame their own government and overthrow Putin.