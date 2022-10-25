Ukraine Bombs Russian Schools, Churches & an Orphanage – Media Blackout

Ukraine military forces dropped a series of bombs over a residential Russian town over the weekend and the mainstream media is refusing to talk about it.
The illegal shelling of the Russian border town saw schools, churches and an orphanage reduced to rubble.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In a series of reports, U.S. military veteran Patrick Lancaster filmed from Murom, a town in the Belgorod region of Russia, two miles north of the Ukrainian border.
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Infowars.com reports: A school, church, kindergarten and cultural center were all hit and damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
The principal of a school that was struck by a missile called the strike “a terrorist act on the part of Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, when even mainstream media admits Russia strikes tactical sites such as power grids and not schools or churches, they call Russian soldiers the terrorists.
Next, Lancaster published a report exposing the Ukrainian shelling of a housing community for orphans.
In response to the bombardment, the town’s mayor ordered people to leave the community.
A local recreation center was also hit by a strike, causing shrapnel to rip into the walls and a portion of the roof to collapse.
A pair of local women described narrowly escaping being hit by the shelling of the sports recreation building.
Asked why Ukraine shells Russian citizens, one woman said it’s because they don’t like Russians and they want Russians to blame their own government and overthrow Putin.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Megyn Kelly’s Fully Jabbed Sister Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’ From a Heart Attack - October 25, 2022
- Two Ukrainian Firms Caught Building Dirty Bomb – Media Blackout - October 25, 2022
- Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: “Joe Biden Has Dementia” - October 25, 2022