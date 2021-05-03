UK To Host International Summit To Speed Up Vaccine Development For Future Pandemics

Britain has announced that it plans to host a 2022 summit to prepare for future pandemics and raise money for vaccine research.

The UK government will host the global summit next year in partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Friday that the UK wanted to play a leading role in the future of vaccine development. “We look forward to working with CEPI to speed up vaccine development, creating a global solution to ensure we’re better prepared for future pandemics” he said.

RT reports: CEPI aims to reduce the time it takes to develop a vaccine to as little as 100 days. “Now is a moment to capitalise on the rare alignment of political will, practical experience, and technical and scientific progress emerging from Covid-19 to prevent such devastation happening again,” said Richard Hatchett, chief executive of CEPI.

The summit intends to enhance investment from the global community into the programme, but the government made no reference to who would be invited.

In relative terms, the current collection of Covid-19 vaccines in use were developed incredibly quickly. In normal circumstances it can take between 10 and 15 years, involving multiple stakeholders, to develop a vaccine and get it approved by the relevant authorities.