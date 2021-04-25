UK To Give 12 Yr Olds Covid Vaccines From September

Children as young as 12 years old are to be given Covid vaccines when they return to school after summer, according to leaked “core planning” documents

The Government reportedly wants to vaccinate the young to help the nation avoid a third reports say.

The Mail Online reports: There are also reportedly plans for Britons over 50 to be given booster jabs in the autumn amid fears over Covid variants sweeping Europe.

It comes as experts say vaccines should be able to control the pandemic as they published new real-world UK data showing jabs slash infection and cut transmission.

A source told the Sun: ‘Plans are in place to vaccinate children aged 12 upwards, and senior government officials have been briefed.

‘Though controversial, it is deemed necessary to stop the UK regressing in its remarkable fight against Covid.’

Health officials are also said to be looking into jabbing children as young as five from July in a ‘worst case scenario’.

The leaked report shows the government’s contingency plan if the roadmap out of lockdown this summer leads to a surge in variants.

Children are less likely than the elderly to be severely impacted by the virus but can pass it on to those who are.

The Department of Health said no decision has been taken, adding: ‘We will be guided by experts once clinical trials have concluded.’

