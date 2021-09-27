UK To Bring in Thousands Of Foreign Truck Drivers – Tory MP Suggests Using Afghans

The British government is planning to issue 5,000 temporary visas to foreign drivers in order to ease a shortage of truck drivers that is causing widespread disruption.

Boris Johnson agreed to go ahead and one Tory MP even suggested using Afghans, despite the fact that covid lockdowns have left many British people out of work.

Breitbart reports: Driver shortages have led to shortages at petrol stations and a round of panic-buying, but rather than pressing employers to increase pay and establish training programmes for unemployed Britons — whose ranks have been significantly swelled by anti-coronavirus lockdown policies — Britain’s governing Conservative Party is, as ever, looking to bring in more foreign workers.

Temporary visas will be issued for around 5,000 foreign drivers primarily but not exclusively from the European Union, according to the BBC, with more details on the scheme expected on Sunday.

Tobias Ellwood, a senior backbench Member of Parliament (MP) for Johnson’s party and a former Defence minister, meanwhile, suggested “imaginative ideas” to supplement the driver drive in comments reported by the publicly-funded broadcaster.

“We could retrain hundreds of Afghan refugees, many of them are over here, they drove much bigger HGVs [Heavy Goods Vehicles] in their own countries,” he said.

“There are solutions out there but we need to act.”

Why the focus should not be on training British citizens — and British youngsters, in particular — was not explained.

Such a scheme would not be without risk, either, as migrants have previously made use of lorries in some of the deadliest radical Islamic terrorist attacks in Europe, including a ramming attack on crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice which killed 86 and injured 434 and a ramming attack on a Chrismas market in Berlin which killed 12 and injured 56.

Reports already indicate that some of the Afghans recently airlifted to Britain may be of questionable character, despite government efforts to keep the public in the dark.