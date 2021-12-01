UK Supermarkets Rise Up and Reject ‘Tyrannical’ Face Mask Mandates

Supermarket chains across the United Kingdom are finally rising up against the tyrannical government and rejecting mask mandates.

New face mask rules were imposed in England on Tuesday, meaning ordinary members of the public who use public transport and enter shops have to wear a compulsory face covering.

According to Oxford Professor Jim Naismith, re-imposing a mask mandate is “unlikely to have much of an impact” on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Wary of how draconian and ineffective the rules are, Iceland and Co-op, two large supermarket chains in the UK, have publicly declared they will not enforce the rules on the general public.

Summit.news reports: Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, said the company would instead be concentrating its efforts on the “long-term recovering of the high street.”

“We fully support the reintroduction of compulsory face masks in shops, however, we won’t be asking our store colleagues to police it,” said Walker.

Co-op’s Paul Gerrard went further, telling GMB, “”What we won’t do is we won’t refuse to serve people who aren’t wearing a mask and we won’t refuse entry to the shop to people who aren’t wearing a mask.”

“I won’t be asking my store colleagues to police those who refuse to adhere to the rules because I know that, bizarrely, this is a divisive issue, and I think my store colleagues have got enough to deal with in the run-up to Christmas,” he added.

The British Retail Consortium said that it was the responsibility of the police to enforce the rules, adding: “Customers are asked to respect the rules and be considerate to their fellow shoppers and to hard-working shop staff.”