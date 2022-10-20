UK supermarkets begin selling bugs to low income families

UK supermarkets are finalizing plans to stock insects and sell them to low-income families to help with the cost of living crisis.
Aldi will become the first supermarket to stock ‘edible’ bugs and provide people with recipe kits to prepare worms and crickets for their starving children.
Summit.news reports: Potential products in the range include ‘sustainable’ cricket burgers, as well as ‘nuggets’ and ‘mince’.
Yummmmmy.
Just when you thought this couldn’t get any more more dystopian, the supermarket is involved with a TV game show in which insect ‘farmers’ will pitch the bugs as the ‘next big thing’ for Aldi, according to the report.
One of the contestants, Aaron Thomas, commented, “We’re on a mission to change perceptions of insects as food; they’re one of the most sustainable protein sources in the world.”
Thomas further claims that crickets contain more protein than beef adding “We want to take bug consumption mainstream. If we’re able to get in front of Aldi’s audience, that would be an amazing opportunity.”
The move is the latest in a growing trend of pushing bug eating on the masses as a way of ‘saving the planet’.
Recently, Canadian company The Aspire Food Group pledged to produce 9000 tons of insects per year for human and pet consumption after completing construction of the world’s biggest cricket food processing centre.
In addition to crickets, worms and maggots are also big in Europe.
There are even proposals to feed them to school kids:
How about a weed side salad? And why not wash down your worm food with a tall refreshing glass of sewage?
in 2020, the World Economic Forum published two articles on its website which explored how people could be conditioned to get used to the idea of eating weeds, bugs and drinking sewage water in order to reduce CO2 emissions.
A separate article published on the WEF website outlined how people can be conditioned to enjoy consuming ‘food’ which on the surface sounds disgusting.
The ‘Great Reset’ is about enacting a drastic reduction in living standards for the plebs which will force them to put bugs, weeds and sewage on the menu while the Davos elites continue to feast on the finest cuisine in their ivory towers.
Will you eat the bugs?
